10, February 2025
French Cameroun: Boko Haram attacks Sanda Wajiri in the Far North, Kills Four 0
Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Sanda Wajiri, a remote village near Kolofata in northern Cameroon, late Sunday night, killing four people and setting fire to homes and food stores.
According to security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, who reported the incident on his X handle, the terrorists stormed the village heavily armed, shooting indiscriminately.