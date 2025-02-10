10, February 2025

French Cameroun: Boko Haram attacks Sanda Wajiri in the Far North, Kills Four 0

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Sanda Wajiri, a remote village near Kolofata in northern Cameroon, late Sunday night, killing four people and setting fire to homes and food stores.

According to security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, who reported the incident on his X handle, the terrorists stormed the village heavily armed, shooting indiscriminately.