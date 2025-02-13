Privacy Overview
13, February 2025
French Cameroun: Douala accident claims five lives 0
A fatal road accident occurred on the evening of February 12, 2025, at 4 Étages in Bonaberi, located in Douala’s 4th district. According to initial, yet-to-be-confirmed reports, five people lost their lives in the crash involving two heavy-duty trucks and a taxi.
Eyewitness accounts suggest that a speeding cement truck collided with a stationary semi-trailer carrying iron bars. In an attempt to avoid the impact, the cement truck swerved and crashed into a taxi carrying the driver and four passengers. All five occupants of the taxi died instantly, witnesses reported.
This tragedy comes just two weeks after a similar accident at Carrefour Meec in Yaoundé’s 6th district. In that incident, a poorly secured shipping container fell off a truck onto a taxi, killing two of the four passengers on board.
Source: Sbbc