11, February 2025
French Cameroun: EU Lawmaker condemns deadly crackdown on sugar workers 0
Concerns over working conditions at Cameroon’s main sugar producer, Société Sucrière du Cameroun (Sosucam), have reached the European Parliament following a violent strike that turned into a riot on February 4, 2025. At least one worker was killed in the unrest, drawing criticism from Marina Mesure, a French member of the European Parliament.
In a letter dated February 5, 2025, addressed to the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Mesure denounced what she called the “repression and violations of workers’ rights” at Sosucam’s sugar cane plantations in Cameroon.
The controversy stems from the fact that Sosucam is 74% owned by the French agro-industrial group Somdiaa, which is itself controlled by Castel, a major player in Africa’s beverage industry. Mesure reminded the European Commission that, under the EU’s new corporate due diligence directive, companies headquartered in EU member states must be held accountable for labor practices in their overseas operations.
Beyond what she called the “bloody crackdown” on Sosucam workers during the February 4 strike, Mesure pointed to a broader pattern of labor rights abuses. She referenced a May 1, 2023, report by the Cameroonian Sugar Cane Workers’ Union, which accused the company’s management of systematically suppressing union activities. According to Mesure, this violates internationally recognized labor rights, including the right to organize.
The lawmaker has called on the European Commission to clarify what steps it plans to take to ensure that sugar industry workers in Cameroon are treated fairly. She also urged EU officials to raise the issue with French authorities, questioning Somdiaa’s role in what she described as repeated violations of Sosucam employees’ rights.
On February 7, 2025, Sosucam publicly addressed the growing tensions, though it did not respond directly to Mesure’s letter. In a statement signed by the company’s newly appointed CEO, Jean-Louis Liscio, the company announced several measures agreed upon after discussions with stakeholders. The base salary for 2A-category laborers will increase by CFA1,000, bringing it to CFA57,000 per month. The monthly dirt allowance will rise from CFA600 to CFA750. The company’s employer contribution for seasonal workers will also increase by CFA500 per month.
Following these adjustments, Sosucam’s management has called on all employees to return to work starting Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Source: Business in Cameroon