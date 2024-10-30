Privacy Overview
French Cameroun: Power outage hits Northern regions 0
On October 29, electric utility Eneo announced a “major incident” on the North Interconnected Network (RIN), causing a widespread power outage across the three northern regions of Cameroon: Adamaoua, North, and the Far North. The issue reportedly occurred around 5:40 a.m. on the transmission line connecting the Lagdo Dam in the North region to Adamaoua.
In response, Eneo has reactivated its fuel-powered thermal plants to restore electricity to the affected areas. Each region has a thermal power plant located in the main cities of Ngaoundéré, Garoua, and Maroua. However, Eneo confirmed that, for now, only these regional capitals are receiving electricity.
Eneo assures that repair teams are actively working to restore service “as soon as possible.” According to an Eneo representative, the situation is expected to return to normal by this evening.
Source: Sbbc