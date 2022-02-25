Privacy Overview
French Cameroun: Three killed in Boko Haram raids in the Far North 0
At least three people died after terror group Boko Haram raided a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region overnight into Thursday, according to local and security sources.
Militants of the group raided Ziler locality of the region, killing a blacksmith, a mason and a septuagenarian.
“The terrorists also kidnapped a member of local vigilante group and torched so many houses and looted,” a military official who asked not to be named said.
The army has deployed troops to the localities to reinforce security.
Boko Haram has multiplied attacks on the civilian population in the region since January, according to security reports.
Source: Xinhaunet