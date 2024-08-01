Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
1, August 2024
HIV/AIDS: Yaoundé launches nationwide survey to determine prevalence 0
The Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie on Wednesday unveiled a nationwide survey to ascertain the prevalence of HIV/AIDS and the impact of preventive measures in the country.
The survey, dubbed Cameroon Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (CAMPHIA), will run from August to February 2025.
“It aims to comprehensively explore the situation of HIV infection within the population aged 15 and over based on a nationally representative sample. The primary objective of CAMPHIA 2024 is to estimate the national and regional prevalence of HIV viral suppression, while the secondary objectives are to estimate the incidence and prevalence of HIV at the national level,” Manaouda said in a statement made public Wednesday afternoon.
It is one of the largest surveys to assess HIV prevalence in the Central African nation and would aid in implementing new measures to further prevent its spread.
“Nationally, the survey will cover 512 enumeration areas from which 15,360 households will be randomly selected, for a total of approximately 28,405 people,” Manaouda added.
The first HIV survey was conducted in the country in 2017.
According to data published by the World Health Organization in 2023, Cameroon witnessed a 50 percent decrease in HIV prevalence among people aged 15 to 64 in the past 14 years.
Source: Xinhuanet