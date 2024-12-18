Privacy Overview
IMF urges further actions after CEMAC Summit 0
Reacting to the outcomes of the extraordinary summit of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) on the region’s economic situation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the commitment of the heads of state while urging “further actions.” These additional efforts, the IMF stated in a December 16 communiqué, should focus on “rebuilding buffers, enhancing public finance sustainability and transparency, mobilizing non-oil revenues, and addressing debt vulnerabilities.” The organization also reaffirmed its readiness “to support the region in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.”
The extraordinary summit, held in Yaoundé, was reportedly convened at the insistence of the IMF. The Bretton Woods institution had raised concerns about declining foreign exchange reserves in the CEMAC region. These reserves increased from 2.3 months of imports in 2016 to 4.6 months in 2023 but showed a “downward trend” in 2024, according to the Cameroonian presidency.
Observers believe the IMF’s broader aim for the summit was to encourage Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Chad to join its Economic and Financial Reform Program, which Cameroon, the Central African Republic, and Congo-Brazzaville are already part of. Reflecting this objective, one of the summit’s recommendations called on “other member states to formalize agreements with the International Monetary Fund as soon as possible to benefit from its support and that of other technical and financial partners.”
Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s Africa Department, emphasized the need for “bold actions,” particularly in improving transparency in public finances and the oil and gas sectors. He also reiterated the importance of CEMAC’s fixed exchange rate regime, which he noted “continues to serve the region well by effectively anchoring inflation expectations and reducing uncertainty associated with international trade and investment.” Selassie welcomed the renewed commitment to external sustainability, describing the summit as a pivotal step forward.
“This Heads of State Summit has laid the groundwork to advance critical discussions on regional policy assurances and on safeguarding regional macroeconomic stability,” he stated. Selassie added that IMF staff, along with national and regional authorities, are continuing discussions to align on efforts to improve CEMAC’s fiscal adjustment path, preserve external reserves, and strengthen debt sustainability.
