18, April 2025
Indomitable Lions boss taken to FIFA by own agent 0
Brys has been in charge of the Indomitable Lions since 2024 and has gone undefeated in the 10 games he has coached the team. However, the Belgian now finds himself at the hands of FIFA.
Afrik-Foot revealed that Belgian publication Voetbalnieuws said that Brys’ agent, Ivo Chi, filed a complaint with FIFA over continued non-payment of commissions. It was estimated that the owed amount was more than €112,000 (R2.4 million).
Chi reportedly was key in helping Brys land the Cameroon job and now FIFA has been informed of the situation after it had been pending for a couple of months.
Brys has publicly clashed with Cameroon legend and president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o and he has been criticised for it by Tom Saintfiet, who has coached in Africa for years.
“If the government and the federation do not agree, there is a problem,” the current Mali coach said.
“And despite the egos, as a coach, you must always have respect for your chairman. The discussion we saw on television is unacceptable,” he added.
Source: Soccer Laduma