23, July 2022
Indomitable Lions: Cameroon ordered to pay compensation to sacked coach
Cameroon have been ordered to pay former coach Toni Conceicao compensation of 1.6 million euros ($1.63 million) after sacking him following their third place finish at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, FIFA’s Football Tribunal has ruled.
Conceicao took his former employers to world football’s governing body seeking compensation after being removed from his job in March, weeks after the Indomitable Lions finished third at the tournament they hosted.
FIFA ordered the Cameroon Football Federation to pay about 1,350,000 euros to the 60-year-old Portuguese-born coach as compensation for a breach of contract without just cause and additional sums for outstanding salary and bonuses.
Source: Reuters