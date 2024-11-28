Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
28, November 2024
Indomitable Lions: Choupo-Moting heading to MLS 0
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has been without a club since the end of his contract with Bayern Munich, is preparing to take on a new challenge in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Media reports in the West say the 35-year-old Cameroonian striker has signed for New York Red Bulls, marking a turning point in his rich career.
Having played for prestigious clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, Choupo-Moting has forged a reputation as a versatile and valuable player, often decisive in crucial moments. With Bayern, he won several Bundesliga titles and took part in major Champions League campaigns.
As well as winning trophies, the Cameroon international also showed his professionalism and ability to adapt, whether at Stoke City in the Premier League or Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. However, the end of his contract with the Bavarian giants last June raised doubts about the future of his career.
By Chi Prudence Asong