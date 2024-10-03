Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
3, October 2024
Indomitable Lions: CPDM solutions to CPDM problems 0
Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, and the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto’o, announced a reshuffle of the Indomitable Lions’ coaching staff in a joint statement on Tuesday, October 1.
The decision was made “to restore the calm desired by Cameroonians around the national football team and in accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic,” the officials said in a joint statement.
The reshuffle affects all levels of the team’s management. Head coach Marc Brys remains in his position, along with assistants Joachim Mununga and Giannis Xilouris. François Omam Biyick and Ashu Cyprian Bessong, previously appointed as assistant coaches by the Sports Minister, are now designated as analyst supervisors. Martin Ndtoungou Mpilé and David Pagou, appointed by Fecafoot, will serve as new assistant coaches. The goalkeeper coach position will be shared between Idriss Carlos Kameni (Fecafoot) and Alioum Boukar (Ministry of Sports).
Dr. Patrick Joël Fotso, appointed team doctor by Fecafoot, will continue in his role, replacing Professor William Ngatchou, who had been nominated by the Minister. Additionally, Fecafoot’s appointees from May 30—Serge Pensy (Deputy National Teams Coordinator), Nicolas Alnoudji (Team Manager), Thierry Ndoh (Team Press Officer), Pierre Arnold Ebolo Abada (Liaison Officer), and physiotherapists Che Awah Daniel and Elias Kaleguem Fomekong—will also remain in their positions. However, a new national team coordinator has been named: former Indomitable Lion Timothée Atouba.
This reshuffle comes after a “series of consultations” aimed at easing ongoing tensions between Fecafoot and the Ministry of Sports. FIFA had sent a letter to the federation in August, stressing the need for “constructive dialogue” between the parties and warning that interference could lead to sanctions. In May, FIFA had recommended revisiting the 2015 agreement between the Ministry of Sports and Fecafoot to clarify their respective roles.
Both the Minister of Sports and the Fecafoot President “urge the Indomitable Lions to seize this renewed sense of calm to work toward reviving Cameroonian football,” while calling on fans to continue supporting the team.
Source: Sbbc