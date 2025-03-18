Privacy Overview
18, March 2025
Indomitable Lions fly out to South Africa 0
The Indomitable Lions will fly out of Yaoundé on Tuesday (today) on a chartered flight to South Africa, following Wednesday night’s FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against the Eswatini.
Marc Brys’s side are making the trip after the Belgian opted to sideline his Cameroonian assistant Joachim Mununga, marking a significant shift from a Cameroon football tradition.
Brys reportedly described his deputy as incompetent and announced that he was no longer interested in working with Mununga.
The Indomitable Lions situation is worsening and prompting calls for change in the Cameroon Football Federation and government officials attached to the team.
By Rita Akana