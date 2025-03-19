Privacy Overview
Indomitable Lions stumble in 0-0 draw with Eswatini in World Cup qualifier 0
Cameroon endured a frustrating evening as they were held to a goalless draw by Eswatini in their World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, despite fielding Premier League stars Andre Onana and Bryan Mbeumo.
The result extended the Indomitable Lions’ lead at the top of Group D to two points, but Cape Verde or Libya could leapfrog them with victories on Thursday.
Manchester United goalkeeper Onana had little to do in Mbombela, South Africa, where Eswatini play their home matches due to a lack of a FIFA-approved stadium.
Meanwhile, Brentford’s Mbeumo was lively, setting up Cameroon’s best chance when his cross led to Vincent Aboubakar’s header being brilliantly saved by Mlamuli Makhanya.
Ranked 110 places above their opponents, Cameroon failed to break down Eswatini’s resilient defence as they aim for their ninth World Cup appearance in 2026.
Meanwhile, Eswatini, who sit at the bottom of the six-team group, secured their first point of the campaign after four straight defeats.
Elsewhere, Tunisia strengthened their grip on Group H with a 1-0 victory over Liberia, thanks to Hazem Mastouri’s early goal. The Carthage Eagles now have 13 points, five clear of second-placed Namibia.
In Group I, Madagascar stormed to a 4-1 win over the Central African Republic in Casablanca after coming from behind. Rayan Raveloson struck twice before halftime, with Arnaud Randrianantenaina and Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa adding to the tally. Madagascar now top the group with 10 points, ahead of Ghana and the Comoros on nine.
With nine qualifiers scheduled for Thursday, attention turns to Kenya’s match against The Gambia, where former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy will make his debut in charge.
Source: News Central