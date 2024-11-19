Privacy Overview
19, November 2024
Indomitable Lions: Zambo Anguissa back in squad for today’s Zimbabwe clash 0
Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa has joined the Cameroon national team camp ahead of the Warriors game.
Anguissa missed the Indomitable Lions’ trip to South Africa, where they faced Namibia in their penultimate fixture of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.
The midfielder has now joined the camp ahead of the final Group J game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Yaounde, Cameroon.
Meanwhile, Cameroon national team arrived home on Wednesday and quickly began their preparations for the game against Zimbabwe.
The match will be played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Tuesday.
Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.
Source: Soccer 24