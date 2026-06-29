Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says only Iran is in charge of reopening the Strait of Hormuz under the Tehran-Washington Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), warning that any foreign interference will complicate the process.
Araghchi made the remarks on Sunday during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Baghdad amid renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained under Iranian control after the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
“According to the MoU, the strait will return to its pre-war capacity within 30 days under the management that Iran will adopt and after the removal of obstacles by the Islamic Republic,” he said.
“These arrangements are being implemented, and the responsibility for them lies with the Islamic Republic … Any interference in this matter and any attempt to adopt new or separate arrangements compared to what is underway by Iran will only lead to more complicated situations and delays in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and will fuel tensions.”
Referring to fresh tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the top Iranian diplomat called on all parties not to meddle in the arrangements that are being adopted by Iran for the reopening of the strategic waterway, and ensure that the MoU does not deviate from its intended course.
Iran has restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for a fifth of global oil demand, since the early days of the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on the country that began on February 28 and came to a halt under a ceasefire on April 8.
On July 17, Iran and the US signed the Pakistan-brokered MoU, which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, as well as the removal of the naval blockade on Iran within 30 days, and the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Additionally, in his remarks, Araghchi voiced regret that Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon, saying under the MoU, the US should stop the Zionist regime’s strikes.
He further expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi government and nation for their solidarity with Iranians as victims of the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression.
29, June 2026
Iran Foreign Minister says only Tehran in charge of reopening Hormuz Strait 0
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says only Iran is in charge of reopening the Strait of Hormuz under the Tehran-Washington Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), warning that any foreign interference will complicate the process.
Araghchi made the remarks on Sunday during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Baghdad amid renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained under Iranian control after the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
“According to the MoU, the strait will return to its pre-war capacity within 30 days under the management that Iran will adopt and after the removal of obstacles by the Islamic Republic,” he said.
“These arrangements are being implemented, and the responsibility for them lies with the Islamic Republic … Any interference in this matter and any attempt to adopt new or separate arrangements compared to what is underway by Iran will only lead to more complicated situations and delays in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and will fuel tensions.”
Referring to fresh tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the top Iranian diplomat called on all parties not to meddle in the arrangements that are being adopted by Iran for the reopening of the strategic waterway, and ensure that the MoU does not deviate from its intended course.
Iran has restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for a fifth of global oil demand, since the early days of the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on the country that began on February 28 and came to a halt under a ceasefire on April 8.
On July 17, Iran and the US signed the Pakistan-brokered MoU, which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, as well as the removal of the naval blockade on Iran within 30 days, and the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Additionally, in his remarks, Araghchi voiced regret that Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon, saying under the MoU, the US should stop the Zionist regime’s strikes.
He further expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi government and nation for their solidarity with Iranians as victims of the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression.
Source: Press TV