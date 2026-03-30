30, March 2026
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has hit American-Israeli command centers, drone hangars, and pilot hideouts in new missile strikes on their military installations in the region.
In a statement, the IRGC said the targets were hit using ballistic missiles as part of the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4.
Source: Presstv
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30, March 2026
Iran hits US-Israeli pilot hideouts, drone hangers 0
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has hit American-Israeli command centers, drone hangars, and pilot hideouts in new missile strikes on their military installations in the region.
In a statement, the IRGC said the targets were hit using ballistic missiles as part of the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4.
Source: Presstv