30, July 2024
Iran: Pezeshkian takes oath of office before Parliament as 9th president 0
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian takes the oath of office before Parliament , with dignitaries from more than 80 countries attending the inauguration ceremony.
Before the Holy Quran, Pezeshkian swore to safeguard the official religion of the country, Islam, and the Islamic Republic and the Constitution.
“As president, in the presence of the Holy Quran and before the Iranian nation, I swear to Almighty God that I will safeguard the official religion, the system of the Islamic Republic, and the Constitution of the country,” he stated.
“I will dedicate all my abilities and qualifications to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me, and I will devote myself to serving the people and elevating the nation, promoting religion and ethics, supporting righteousness, and expanding justice,” Pezeshkian added.
Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei conducted the swearing-in ceremony.
Pezeshkian formally started his four-year term on Sunday when Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed him as president following his victory in the July 5 runoff election.
Pezeshkian takes over from his predecessor, the late President Ebrahim Raisi, whose death in a May helicopter crash sparked the early election.
The inauguration ceremony is attended by senior Iranian politicians, military officials, and members of Parliament as well as dignitaries from 88 countries.
Around 600 journalists from Iran and abroad are covering the event.
As stipulated in Article 121 of the Iranian Constitution, the presidential oath must be administered in Parliament, where the president takes the oath of office in the presence of legislators and members of the Constitutional Council alongside the Judiciary chief.
After the inauguration, the president is required by law to submit the final list of his cabinet to Parliament for approval within two weeks.
Source: Presstv