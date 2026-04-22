Iran says it will take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and security while closely monitoring battlefield and political developments, after US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire.
On Tuesday, Trump extended a two-week ceasefire with Iran while announcing the continuation of an illegal blockade on the Islamic Republic’s ports and vessels, despite Tehran’s insistence that the blockade must be lifted for bilateral talks to continue.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the extension came “upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.”
In response to a question regarding Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar’s request for the ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei pointed out that Iran was not the initiator of the imposed war.
He said that all of Iran’s actions were carried out in line with its inherent right of legitimate self-defense against the US-Israeli military aggression.
Iran, while closely monitoring field and political developments, will adopt the necessary and appropriate measures to protect its national interests and security, he added.
He further noted that the armed forces, with full vigilance, are ready to defend Iran’s national integrity comprehensively and decisively against any threat or act of mischief.
22, April 2026
Iran says ‘closely monitoring developments’ after Trump extends ceasefire 0
Iran says it will take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and security while closely monitoring battlefield and political developments, after US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire.
On Tuesday, Trump extended a two-week ceasefire with Iran while announcing the continuation of an illegal blockade on the Islamic Republic’s ports and vessels, despite Tehran’s insistence that the blockade must be lifted for bilateral talks to continue.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the extension came “upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.”
In response to a question regarding Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar’s request for the ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei pointed out that Iran was not the initiator of the imposed war.
He said that all of Iran’s actions were carried out in line with its inherent right of legitimate self-defense against the US-Israeli military aggression.
Iran, while closely monitoring field and political developments, will adopt the necessary and appropriate measures to protect its national interests and security, he added.
He further noted that the armed forces, with full vigilance, are ready to defend Iran’s national integrity comprehensively and decisively against any threat or act of mischief.
Source: Presstv