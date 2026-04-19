A new poll has found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of inflation as well as the war with Iran, revealing emerging divisions within his Republican support base.
According to an NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey, Trump’s job approval rating has reached a new low, with only 37% of adults expressing approval of his presidency, while 63% disapprove—of which 50% disapprove strongly.
This marks the lowest approval rating recorded during his second term in the history of NBC News Decision Desk polling. Moreover, two-thirds of respondents voiced discontent with Trump’s approach to both inflation and the conflict with Iran.
The decline in Trump’s approval rating has been a consistent trend throughout his second term.
The latest findings show a deterioration in public perception of the president’s performance. Although Trump maintains substantial backing from his base, support among Republicans has waned compared to a prior poll conducted between late January and early February.
Currently, 83% of Republicans view him favorably, a decrease of 4 percentage points from earlier this year. Additionally, the proportion of Republicans who strongly approve of Trump’s job performance has fallen by 6 points, down from 58% to 52%.
Furthermore, a striking one-third of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction, while two-thirds feel it is on the wrong track—representing the most pessimistic perspective in Decision Desk polling since Trump assumed office again last year.
19, April 2026
US: Trump’s approval rating at historic low amid concerns over economy, Iran war 0
A new poll has found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of inflation as well as the war with Iran, revealing emerging divisions within his Republican support base.
According to an NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey, Trump’s job approval rating has reached a new low, with only 37% of adults expressing approval of his presidency, while 63% disapprove—of which 50% disapprove strongly.
This marks the lowest approval rating recorded during his second term in the history of NBC News Decision Desk polling. Moreover, two-thirds of respondents voiced discontent with Trump’s approach to both inflation and the conflict with Iran.
The decline in Trump’s approval rating has been a consistent trend throughout his second term.
The latest findings show a deterioration in public perception of the president’s performance. Although Trump maintains substantial backing from his base, support among Republicans has waned compared to a prior poll conducted between late January and early February.
Currently, 83% of Republicans view him favorably, a decrease of 4 percentage points from earlier this year. Additionally, the proportion of Republicans who strongly approve of Trump’s job performance has fallen by 6 points, down from 58% to 52%.
Furthermore, a striking one-third of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction, while two-thirds feel it is on the wrong track—representing the most pessimistic perspective in Decision Desk polling since Trump assumed office again last year.
Source: Presstv