Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the US aggression against an Iranian commercial vessel and the taking of its crew and their families as hostages, warning of “very dangerous consequences.”
In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry emphasized the need for the immediate release of the Iranian ship, its sailors, crew members, and their families.
“The act, which involved the intimidation of the ship’s sailors, crew, and their families, constitutes maritime banditry and a terrorist act,” the statement read.
According to the ministry, the act is another example of a clear violation of the ceasefire understanding dated April 8, and is an aggressive act against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
“Iran, while warning about the very dangerous consequences of this illegal and criminal American act, emphasizes the necessity of the immediate release of the Iranian ship, its sailors, crew, and their families,” it said.
The statement added that the Islamic Republic of Iran would undoubtedly use all its capabilities to defend its national interests and security, and to protect the rights and dignity of Iranians.
It further stated that the United States clearly bore full responsibility for the situation in the region becoming more complicated.
21, April 2026
Tehran warns of ‘very dangerous consequences’ after US aggression against Iranian vessel 0
Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the US aggression against an Iranian commercial vessel and the taking of its crew and their families as hostages, warning of “very dangerous consequences.”
In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry emphasized the need for the immediate release of the Iranian ship, its sailors, crew members, and their families.
“The act, which involved the intimidation of the ship’s sailors, crew, and their families, constitutes maritime banditry and a terrorist act,” the statement read.
According to the ministry, the act is another example of a clear violation of the ceasefire understanding dated April 8, and is an aggressive act against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
“Iran, while warning about the very dangerous consequences of this illegal and criminal American act, emphasizes the necessity of the immediate release of the Iranian ship, its sailors, crew, and their families,” it said.
The statement added that the Islamic Republic of Iran would undoubtedly use all its capabilities to defend its national interests and security, and to protect the rights and dignity of Iranians.
It further stated that the United States clearly bore full responsibility for the situation in the region becoming more complicated.