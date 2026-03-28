Iran is reportedly considering its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) after the United States and Israeli regime carried out attacks on the country’s nuclear sites.
A number of institutions in Iran, including the Parliament, are urgently reviewing the issue of the country’s withdrawal from the NPT, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
It is becoming firmly established in Iran that there is no justification for remaining in the NPT, it added.
According to the NPT, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must provide conditions for the protection and support of Iran’s access to peaceful nuclear technology and its equipment, it noted.
However, it said, when IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi implicitly encourages the enemy to attack Iran’s facilities, and the US and Israel carry out such attacks without any hindrance or condemnation from the IAEA, there remains no justification for Iran to stay in the NPT.
The report emphasized that withdrawal from the NPT does not mean moving towards nuclear weapons; rather, it is about “preventing the continuation of spying by the US and Israel under the guise of IAEA inspectors.”
In a statement released on Friday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant had been struck by a projectile, marking the third attack on the facility.
The AEOI added that the projectile hit the plant earlier in that day, saying initial reports indicated that the incident caused no human, financial, or technical damage.
The US and Israel also targeted the Khondab heavy water complex in the central Iranian city of Arak on Friday for the second time after they attacked the complex during the 12-day war last June.
Also on Friday, they carried out a strike against a yellowcake production facility in the city of Ardakan in the central province of Yazd.
Iran has repeatedly emphasized that targeting peaceful nuclear facilities constituted a clear violation of international regulations and obligations regarding the immunity of such sites from military attacks.
28, March 2026
Iran weighing withdrawal from NPT after US-Israel attacks on nuclear sites 0
Iran is reportedly considering its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) after the United States and Israeli regime carried out attacks on the country’s nuclear sites.
A number of institutions in Iran, including the Parliament, are urgently reviewing the issue of the country’s withdrawal from the NPT, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
It is becoming firmly established in Iran that there is no justification for remaining in the NPT, it added.
According to the NPT, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must provide conditions for the protection and support of Iran’s access to peaceful nuclear technology and its equipment, it noted.
However, it said, when IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi implicitly encourages the enemy to attack Iran’s facilities, and the US and Israel carry out such attacks without any hindrance or condemnation from the IAEA, there remains no justification for Iran to stay in the NPT.
The report emphasized that withdrawal from the NPT does not mean moving towards nuclear weapons; rather, it is about “preventing the continuation of spying by the US and Israel under the guise of IAEA inspectors.”
In a statement released on Friday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant had been struck by a projectile, marking the third attack on the facility.
The AEOI added that the projectile hit the plant earlier in that day, saying initial reports indicated that the incident caused no human, financial, or technical damage.
The US and Israel also targeted the Khondab heavy water complex in the central Iranian city of Arak on Friday for the second time after they attacked the complex during the 12-day war last June.
Also on Friday, they carried out a strike against a yellowcake production facility in the city of Ardakan in the central province of Yazd.
Iran has repeatedly emphasized that targeting peaceful nuclear facilities constituted a clear violation of international regulations and obligations regarding the immunity of such sites from military attacks.
Source: Press TV