The senior spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces says the country will continue the war as long as it makes the United States and the Israeli regime “regret” their illegal act of aggression.
Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks on Friday, the 35th day of the criminal US-Israeli military assault that has triggered Iran’s powerful reprisal attacks against the enemies.
“Our strategy is not limited to eye-for-an-eye or reciprocal actions. Our strategy is to punish the aggressor so that it fully regrets [its move] and to guarantee the permanent removal of the threat posed to the nation,” he said.
“The goal is not to announce a ceasefire today and see the resumption of the aggression tomorrow under various pretexts, with people feeling worried and remaining in anxiety.”
Shekarchi also noted that the world has realized the invincibility of the Islamic Republic, which stems from its large capacity.
Many countries in the world condemn the imposed war on Iran while many of Washington’s allies are not willing to join it as they see the catastrophe caused by the US’s presence in the region, he added.
The unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
The Iranian Armed Forces have responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.
They have also blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the adversaries and those cooperating with them in an attempt to maintain security at the strategic waterway.
The US has sought to form a coalition to open the strait, asking NATO countries to contribute naval and air assets. However, most of Washington’s allies have declined to commit forces.
3, April 2026
Iran’s military vows to continue war until US, Israel ‘regret’ aggression 0
The senior spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces says the country will continue the war as long as it makes the United States and the Israeli regime “regret” their illegal act of aggression.
Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks on Friday, the 35th day of the criminal US-Israeli military assault that has triggered Iran’s powerful reprisal attacks against the enemies.
“Our strategy is not limited to eye-for-an-eye or reciprocal actions. Our strategy is to punish the aggressor so that it fully regrets [its move] and to guarantee the permanent removal of the threat posed to the nation,” he said.
“The goal is not to announce a ceasefire today and see the resumption of the aggression tomorrow under various pretexts, with people feeling worried and remaining in anxiety.”
Shekarchi also noted that the world has realized the invincibility of the Islamic Republic, which stems from its large capacity.
Many countries in the world condemn the imposed war on Iran while many of Washington’s allies are not willing to join it as they see the catastrophe caused by the US’s presence in the region, he added.
The unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
The Iranian Armed Forces have responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.
They have also blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the adversaries and those cooperating with them in an attempt to maintain security at the strategic waterway.
The US has sought to form a coalition to open the strait, asking NATO countries to contribute naval and air assets. However, most of Washington’s allies have declined to commit forces.
Source: Presstv