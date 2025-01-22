22, January 2025

Ireland: Election of taoiseach delayed as dáil suspended amid disorder 0

The election of a new taoiseach has been delayed after a bitter row in the Dáil (Irish parliament), forcing the suspension of proceedings twice.

The Irish parliament returned to nominate Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin as the new taoiseach (prime minister) before he is formally appointed to the office by President Michael D Higgins.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy called for a 15 minute suspension after Teachtaí Dála (TDs) refused to “stop shouting” at her and take their seats.

After it resumed several TDs continued to challenge her over a decision to allow independent TDs who are supporting the government to sit on the opposition benches.

They refused to take their seats and the proceedings were then suspended for 30 minutes.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy suspended the Dáil for 15 minutes

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou said it was a “brazen” move by the government to allow this arrangement to happen.

Source: BBC