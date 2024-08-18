Privacy Overview
18, August 2024
Israeli military alarmed by Hezbollah drone filming Netanyahu’s home 0
A reconnaissance drone belonging to the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has infiltrated the northern part of the occupied territories, filming the private villa of the Israeli regime’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to the Israel Hayom daily newspaper, the Israeli regime’s defense systems issued a warning message on the presence of a drone near Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea, located 37 km south of Haifa on the Mediterranean coast, on Sunday.
The newspaper further speculated that the drone had been launched from Lebanon and had managed to take footage of Netanyahu’s place of residence.
Israeli fighter jets were dispatched to the area but were unable to detect the exact location of the suspected drone, it added.
The Israeli military claimed that the warning may have been a false alarm, adding that the radar and defense systems sometimes issue such warnings due to an error. However, it did not completely rule out the possibility of a small drone launched by Hezbollah.
Source: Presstv