16, October 2021
'It is indeed different': SOBA UK ANNUAL RESIDENTIAL CONVENTION kicks off with emphasis on unity
by soter
The SOBA UK 2021 Annual Residential Convention started on Friday with a star-studded lineup and heavy emphasis on unity aimed at presenting a new picture of the association as the best hope for all Sasse ex-students in the UK and even beyond.
SOBA UK’s three-day Annual Residential Convention has been entirely reshaped by the Franklin Egbe administration and named “Appreciating Community Spirit.”
The event has once again drawn hundreds of guests including members of the Sasse Old Boys family to The Hilton at St George’s Park, Burton Upon Trent for days of celebrating, intellectual discourse and development politicking.
Sobans are scheduled to formally accept all decisions reached at the last convention in Colchester.
“There’s no doubt about it – it is indeed different,” a senior Soban from the USA, hinted Cameroon Concord News.
The programming has been arranged to reflect the depth of SOBA UK’s way forward beginning 2022.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai