20, November 2024
Italy and Greece join US in closing Kyiv embassies over Russia attack threat 0
The US embassy in Kyiv is temporarily closed as it says it received information of a “potential significant air attack on 20 November”
Italy and Greece have also closed their embassies in Ukraine’s capital, while the UK’s embassy remains open, the Foreign Office says. The Spanish embassy closed for several hours but is now open
An air raid alert briefly sounded in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine hours after the US announcement.
Source: BBC