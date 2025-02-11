Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
11, February 2025
Manyu Division: We must stop being our own worst enemy 0
There have been calls for Manyu unity as a first and important step for Manyu Division to make giant strides towards greater and better development.
While such calls are necessary, it appears that those calls have been falling on deaf ears. Manyu people have the nasty habit of fighting each other even when they are not competing for the same position and even when they understand that unity is strength.
Many Manyu people feel diminished when others get known and this unfortunate disease has not spared the Manyu political elite. Mudslinging, backbiting and gossiping have become the stock in trade of Manyu politicians and elites.
It is the Manyu man who will celebrate the most when his brother loses a job. It is the Manyu man who will throw a party when his own brother loses a political appointment. This is wrong! This attitude has never delivered any good results.
On the contrary, this nasty situation only sows the seeds of division, making it hard for Manyu to emerge from its own ashes like proverbial phoenix.
Manyu needs a different mindset. Manyu needs people who can make the people of Manyu to dream big. Our people are strapped to poverty and the pain is excruciating. We need to forge that unity of purpose which will put smiles on the faces of our people.
The people of Manyu Division do not need to be scared of each other. They are smart but they need to build confidence to ensure that they do not feel diminished when another son of Manyu has risen to the top.
Manyu sons and daughters must stop spreading false information about their own brothers. None of us can change the destiny of another person. Our politicians and elites must learn how to work together in order to bring benefits to Manyu Division.
Ministers, senators, and parliamentarians as well as mayors and councilors must know that the more united they are, the greater will be their bargaining strength. Working together is an idea whose time has come and it will be preposterous for anyone to be divisive.
Any Manyu son who is worth his salt must not feel diminished. Whether we like it or not, our stars, which were once rising, will stagnate and later head south.
There is always a time to rise and a time to fall. When the time to fall comes, we must seek to cushion the impact of the fall and this requires humility and transparency. Only your people can douse the pain when that fall happens.
We can never change the decisions of the gods. It is a simple principle of life. It does not make sense to dislike or sabotage someone just because he or she is emerging. Lies never take us far. The truth will always stand the test of time. Mudslinging is an old trick that has lost its beauty and steam. We must abandon it to embrace new ways. A word to the wise is enough.
Manyu is entering a very critical phase of its existence. Over the next five years, the Division’s political landscape will change tremendously. The old will be yielding the floor to the new through democratic means. Over the last five years, the Division has had very young parliamentarians and all of them are doing their best with the little resources available to them to address some of the problems which are besetting our Division.
The mayors and councilors of Manyu Division are getting younger and their perspective of life is different and attractive. They believe in development and are seeking funding from all the right places so as to address the issues which are retarding the progress of our Division.
These young mayors and parliamentarians need much support, especially from the Diaspora. The Diaspora has a huge role to play in our Division’s development and with many Manyu sons and daughters in the Diaspora, a lot of things can happen in a big and good way if the Diaspora can be persuaded that the money will be used for the purpose for which it is intended.
These mayors and parliamentarians will be facing reelection next year. They have Manyu at heart but they lack the resources to help change the destiny of their Division.
The people of Manyu should vote for these mayors and MPs who are doing their best. However, while in office, the elected officials should seek to build a bridge that will enable them to work with the Diaspora. The youthfulness of these elected officials is an asset and Manyu must make the most of that asset.
This is not the time for divisive politics. Any Manyu son who is spreading false news about another son of Manyu must be despised and disrespected. People who are worth their salt will never embrace negativity. Negativity is poison which can ruin a people and rob them of a bright future.
Talking about people in negative terms is a clear sign of inferiority complex and anybody who engages in that must be shunned as he is an enemy of progress.
Let us, the sons of Manyu, start thinking in positive terms if we have to walk away from the disunity and underdevelopment which have stalked us for decades like stubborn shadows. We must stop being our own worst enemy and we must know that times have changed and we are more intelligent today than our parents were. It is easy to see through our intentions just by the words we utter. Manyu needs new ways and not senseless noise which cannot create any positive impact in Manyu.
By Dr. Joachim Arrey