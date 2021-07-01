Privacy Overview
Measles outbreak in Cameroon kills 4 0
A measles outbreak has killed four people in Cameroon, according to a report on Tuesday by the expanded immunization program of the country’s Ministry of Public Health.
About 200 people are infected with the disease, according to the ministry. Seven out of the 10 regions of the Central African nation have been affected by the outbreak.
“Seventy-eight percent of victims are aged between nine months and nine years,” the report said, stating that the East region, as well as the Center region where the capital Yaounde is located, have the highest number of suspected cases.
Authorities have appealed to parents to vaccinate their children against the disease.
In 2019, the government organized a national vaccination campaign to stop an outbreak of the disease after more than 3,000 suspected cases were reported and 17 people died.
Source: Xinhuanet