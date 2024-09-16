Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
16, September 2024
Michael Jackson’s older brother Tito Jackson passes away aged 70 0
by soter • Entertainment, Headline News, Life
Tito Jackson, an original member of the Jackson 5 pop group and brother of the late Michael Jackson, has died aged 70, US media report.
An official cause of death is yet to be determined.
Tito performed in the famous ensemble with brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who died in 2009.
He was recently in Munich ahead of a performance that the group were due to give.
Steve Manning, a long-time Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, told Entertainment Tonight that Jackson died on Monday.
The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by Jackson’s three sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson, who were themselves an R’n’B/pop trio, 3T, in the 1990s.
“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken,” they wrote. “Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”
They continued: “He will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.
“Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another’. We love you Pops.”
The Jackson 5’s hits included ABC, The Love You Save and I Want You Back.
The group was formed in 1964. Tito played the guitar and provided backing vocals.
Jackson 5 has sold more than 150 million records worldwide.
In 1980, the siblings were presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.
Days before his death, Tito posted a message on social media from Munich, Germany, where he visited a memorial to Michael with his brothers.
He wrote: “Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson.
“We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honours not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”
The Jacksons performed in Germany on 10 September, days after their performance at Boogietown, a UK music festival celebrating funk, soul and disco in Surrey.
The siblings also performed at the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Los Angeles on 31 August.
‘Devastated and speechless’
Former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan Moffett led tributes on social media, writing on X: “There is great sadness in my heart tonight – I just found out that my brother in heart and spirit, Tito Jackson has passed.
“I’m stunned, devastated and speechless. I love you, Tito. My most sincere love & prayers for the entire Jackson family. I love you all VERY much”.
Tito was the third oldest Jackson and one of nine children. His other siblings include global stars Janet and La Toya Jackson.
All his siblings, other than Michael who died aged 50 in June 2009, are still alive.
The family’s patriarch, Joe Jackson, died at the age of 89 in 2018.
The group of performers and singers have produced a total of 27 US number one hits.
Alongside work in the band, Tito also had a solo career as a blues musician which started in 2003.
He was the final sibling to place a solo single on the Billboard charts with his 2016 hit, Get It Baby.
In 2019, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon embarked on a World Tour as The Jacksons.
Two years prior they performed a slew of shows in the UK as part of A Celebration of 50 Years, also stopping to perform at Glastonbury Festival.
Source: BBC