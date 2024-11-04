Privacy Overview
4, November 2024
Minister Paul Motaze says over 3,000 war ammunition seized in Ngaoundéré 0
Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze, who oversees Cameroon’s Customs, announced the seizure of 3,144 rounds of war ammunition at a checkpoint.
The ammunition was confiscated at the Tchabal checkpoint, at the northern entrance to Ngaoundéré, in a public transport bus traveling from Maroua to Yaoundé, according to the minister.
This significant seizure comes amid longstanding insecurity in the region. Adamaoua, in particular, has been a hotspot for kidnappings with ransom demands, a phenomenon also prevalent across the country’s three northern regions.
In response, the military has maintained Operation Adano for several years. Recently, elements from the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) freed 10 hostages in March, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat insecurity in the area.
Source: Sbbc