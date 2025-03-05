Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
5, March 2025
MTN Cameroon appoints Wanda Matandela as new CEO 0
MTN Cameroon has officially appointed Wanda Matandela as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its footprint in the telecommunications sector.
With a strong background in leadership and strategic development, Matandela is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening MTN Cameroon’s network, enhancing digital services, and driving customer-centric innovations. His arrival emphasizes a renewed focus on technological advancement, market expansion, and financial inclusion, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering seamless connectivity to millions of Cameroonians.
As MTN Cameroon navigates an evolving digital landscape, Matandela’s leadership could pave the way for new opportunities, increased investment in infrastructure, and improved access to digital financial solutions. This transition highlights the company’s vision of promoting sustainable growth, innovation, and digital transformation in Cameroon and the region.
Source: Telecomreview