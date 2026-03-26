The spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has resigned following his scathing and scornful criticism of the premier, according to Hebrew media.
The resignation of Ziv Agmon came following the release of audio recordings in which he sharply criticized the premier, his family, and his right-wing regime, reports said on Thursday.
In the recordings, he reportedly held Netanyahu responsible for the October 7 failure and asserted that the beleaguered prime minister should have stepped away from politics in the aftermath of the historic Hamas-led operation.
According to Channel 12 news, which made the damning revelations on Tuesday, Agmon decried Netanyahu as “old” and said he was “finished” after the events of October 7, 2023.
According to reports, the spokesperson also slammed Netanyahu for tying the regime’s fate to his own personal political survival, adding that the prime minister’s political career had effectively reached its end.
The leaked remarks have sparked political fallout, though further details regarding the timing of the resignation and any official statements from Netanyahu’s office have not been released.
It adds to mounting internal pressures facing Netanyahu’s regime amid unpopular multi-front wars, including against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The war against Iran was launched on February 28 as Tehran was engaged in indirect nuclear talks with Washington, which triggered massive and powerful Iranian retaliation, forcing settlers to hide in underground shelters.
Agmon’s resignation comes less than a year after Omer Dostri, another spokesperson for Netanyahu, resigned over friction with the premier’s wife, Sara Netanyahu.
26, March 2026
Netanyahu’s spokesperson resigns after leaked audio reveals scathing criticism 0
The spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has resigned following his scathing and scornful criticism of the premier, according to Hebrew media.
The resignation of Ziv Agmon came following the release of audio recordings in which he sharply criticized the premier, his family, and his right-wing regime, reports said on Thursday.
In the recordings, he reportedly held Netanyahu responsible for the October 7 failure and asserted that the beleaguered prime minister should have stepped away from politics in the aftermath of the historic Hamas-led operation.
According to Channel 12 news, which made the damning revelations on Tuesday, Agmon decried Netanyahu as “old” and said he was “finished” after the events of October 7, 2023.
According to reports, the spokesperson also slammed Netanyahu for tying the regime’s fate to his own personal political survival, adding that the prime minister’s political career had effectively reached its end.
The leaked remarks have sparked political fallout, though further details regarding the timing of the resignation and any official statements from Netanyahu’s office have not been released.
It adds to mounting internal pressures facing Netanyahu’s regime amid unpopular multi-front wars, including against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The war against Iran was launched on February 28 as Tehran was engaged in indirect nuclear talks with Washington, which triggered massive and powerful Iranian retaliation, forcing settlers to hide in underground shelters.
Agmon’s resignation comes less than a year after Omer Dostri, another spokesperson for Netanyahu, resigned over friction with the premier’s wife, Sara Netanyahu.
Source: Press TV