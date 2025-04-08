This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Niat tops list of 10 oldest senate presidents in Africa 0
The latest data from International Parliamentary Union (IPU) reveal the oldest Senate presidents in Africa.
Senators serve as stabilising forces in the political landscape, and often, the leaders of these chambers are individuals with decades of experience in public service. The role of these seasoned legislative leaders remains crucial in shaping Africa’s politics.
Here are the top 10 oldest current senate leaders in Africa
1. Marcel Niat Njifenji – Cameroon (91 years old)
At 91, Marcel Niat Njifenji stands as the oldest Senate leader on the continent. As President of the Senate in Cameroon, he has played a key role in the country’s legislative processes since 2013. His long political career has made him a central figure in Cameroon’s governance.
2. Paulette Missambo – Gabon (76 years old)
Leading Gabon’s Transitional Senate, Paulette Missambo brings decades of public administration and political activism to the role. At 76, she is one of the few women heading a parliamentary body in Africa .
3. Pierre Ngolo – Republic of the Congo (71 years old)
Pierre Ngolo has served in various governmental roles and is known for his influence within Congo’s legislative circles. At 71, his leadership continues to shape national policy making.
4. María Teresa Efua Asangono – Equatorial Guinea (68 years old)
As the first woman to preside over the Senate in Equatorial Guinea, María Teresa Efua Asangono, 68, symbolizes progress in gender representation in high political office.
5. Mabel M. Chinomona – Zimbabwe (67 years old)
Mabel Chinomona, 67, holds the distinction of being the President of Zimbabwe’s Senate. With a background in education and grassroots politics, she emphasises unity and institutional reform.
6. Richard Ravalomanana – Madagascar (66 years old)
At 66, Richard Ravalomanana serves as President of Madagascar’s Senate, where he plays a critical role in promoting democratic governance.
7. Kandia Kamissoko Camara – Côte d’Ivoire (66 years old)
Also aged 66, Kandia Camara is the first woman to lead the Ivorian Senate. With a strong background in education and diplomacy, her presidency is seen as an important moment in Côte d’Ivoire’s push for inclusive governance.
8. François-Xavier Kalinda – Rwanda (63 years old)
François-Xavier Kalinda, 63, heads Rwanda’s Senate with a focus on institutional resilience and reconciliation. His tenure reflects Rwanda’s post-genocide emphasis on unity, justice, and sustainable development.
9. Godswill Akpabio – Nigeria (63 years old)
At 63 former governor and minister, Godswill Akpabio brings a wealth of political experience to his role as Senate President in Nigeria.
10. Lindiwe Dlamini – Eswatini (60 years old)
At 60, Lindiwe Dlamini leads Eswatini’s Senate. Her leadership exemplifies the blend of modern political systems with cultural heritage in the kingdom.
