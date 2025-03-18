Privacy Overview
18, March 2025
Nigerian Senate to probe Cameroon’s encroachment on Akwa Ibom oil wells 0
The Nigerian Senate has constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged annexation of maritime territories, mangrove islands villages of Effiat clan in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.
The resolution is sequel to adoption of a motion, sponsored by Senator Aniekan Bassey (PDP-Akwa Ibom) and co-sponsored by six other senators at plenary on Tuesday.
Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo) was named Chairman of the ad-hoc committee.
Members of the committee included senators Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC-Ondo) Seriake Dickson (PDP-Baylesa), Shehu Kaka (APC-Borno), Ipalibo Harry Banigo (PDP-Rivers).
Also in the committee are, senators Agom Jarigbe (PDP-Rivers), Ekong Sampson (PDP-Akwa Ibom), Aniekan Bassey (PDP-Akwa Ibom).
The Mbo Mangrove Island is a fishing settlement, west of the Rio Del Ray estuary and serves as the official borderline between Nigeria and Cameroon.
According to reports, the island hosts oil wells and abundant gas reserves.
Source: Punch Nigeria