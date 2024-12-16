16, December 2024

Pictorial presentation of the South West Cultural Festival celebrated in Buea 0

   

People dance at the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, Southwest Region, Cameroon, Dec. 15, 2024.

Dancers perform at the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, Southwest Region, Cameroon, Dec. 15, 2024.

People in traditional dresses are pictured at the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, Southwest Region, Cameroon, Dec. 15, 2024.

Dancers parade at the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, Southwest Region, Cameroon, Dec. 15, 2024.

Drummers perform at the South West Cultural Festival in Buea, Southwest Region, Cameroon, Dec. 15, 2024.

Culled from Xinhuanet