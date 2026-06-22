Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, has ordered government administrations to fast-track the long-delayed Limbe Deep Seaport project, signalling a renewed push to expand the country’s maritime infrastructure and reduce pressure on the Port of Douala.
The directive was issued during an enlarged inter-ministerial meeting in Yaounde that reviewed feasibility studies, land demarcation plans and governance arrangements for the future port. At the end of the meeting, Ngute instructed all stakeholders to accelerate preparations and move the project towards implementation.
Strategic project back on the agenda
Located in Fako Division in the South West Region, the Limbe Deep Seaport is expected to become a major gateway for hydrocarbons and agricultural exports while boosting regional trade. The project was revived by presidential decree in May 2020, but progress has remained limited since then.
Speaking after the meeting, Transport Minister Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe said discussions focused on assessing the feasibility of implementing existing studies and determining the next steps required for construction.
“After various presentations, we noted the strategic character of this project which has the same quality as the Ring Road. The Prime Minister instructed all relevant administrations to get involved so that this strategic structure sees the light of day,” he said.
Officials identified several priority actions, including the completion of the port’s territorial delimitation and the establishment of governance and operational structures needed to manage the facility.
According to the Transport Minister, the Prime Minister also instructed relevant administrations to examine all available options and submit a comprehensive report on the project’s implementation.
Administrative and municipal authorities from Fako Division participated in the meeting, presenting local concerns and proposals aimed at resolving outstanding issues.
Local authorities seek management appointments
The Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Engelbert Viang Mekala, welcomed the renewed momentum behind the project but stressed the importance of appointing the port’s leadership.
“It is important for the top management of the Limbe Deep Seaport to be appointed because if the top management of the port is known, I think that all the actions will be taken,” he said.
Mekala added that discussions on land demarcation had advanced and expressed hope that the process would be completed before the end of June 2026.
The renewed focus on Limbe comes as the Port of Douala-Bonabéri continues to handle more than 95 percent of Cameroon’s maritime trade while serving several landlocked countries in Central Africa.
Government authorities have repeatedly identified port diversification and logistics modernisation as priorities for improving trade efficiency and supporting economic growth. The Limbe Deep Seaport is expected to play a central role in that strategy by providing additional capacity and strengthening Cameroon’s position as a regional trade hub.
Closing the meeting, Prime Minister Dion Ngute reiterated his instruction for all stakeholders to accelerate their assigned tasks and ensure the project advances from planning to effective implementation.
22, June 2026
Prime Minister Ngute revives push for Limbe Deep Seaport 0
Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, has ordered government administrations to fast-track the long-delayed Limbe Deep Seaport project, signalling a renewed push to expand the country’s maritime infrastructure and reduce pressure on the Port of Douala.
The directive was issued during an enlarged inter-ministerial meeting in Yaounde that reviewed feasibility studies, land demarcation plans and governance arrangements for the future port. At the end of the meeting, Ngute instructed all stakeholders to accelerate preparations and move the project towards implementation.
Strategic project back on the agenda
Located in Fako Division in the South West Region, the Limbe Deep Seaport is expected to become a major gateway for hydrocarbons and agricultural exports while boosting regional trade. The project was revived by presidential decree in May 2020, but progress has remained limited since then.
Speaking after the meeting, Transport Minister Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe said discussions focused on assessing the feasibility of implementing existing studies and determining the next steps required for construction.
“After various presentations, we noted the strategic character of this project which has the same quality as the Ring Road. The Prime Minister instructed all relevant administrations to get involved so that this strategic structure sees the light of day,” he said.
Officials identified several priority actions, including the completion of the port’s territorial delimitation and the establishment of governance and operational structures needed to manage the facility.
According to the Transport Minister, the Prime Minister also instructed relevant administrations to examine all available options and submit a comprehensive report on the project’s implementation.
Administrative and municipal authorities from Fako Division participated in the meeting, presenting local concerns and proposals aimed at resolving outstanding issues.
Local authorities seek management appointments
The Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Engelbert Viang Mekala, welcomed the renewed momentum behind the project but stressed the importance of appointing the port’s leadership.
“It is important for the top management of the Limbe Deep Seaport to be appointed because if the top management of the port is known, I think that all the actions will be taken,” he said.
Mekala added that discussions on land demarcation had advanced and expressed hope that the process would be completed before the end of June 2026.
The renewed focus on Limbe comes as the Port of Douala-Bonabéri continues to handle more than 95 percent of Cameroon’s maritime trade while serving several landlocked countries in Central Africa.
Government authorities have repeatedly identified port diversification and logistics modernisation as priorities for improving trade efficiency and supporting economic growth. The Limbe Deep Seaport is expected to play a central role in that strategy by providing additional capacity and strengthening Cameroon’s position as a regional trade hub.
Closing the meeting, Prime Minister Dion Ngute reiterated his instruction for all stakeholders to accelerate their assigned tasks and ensure the project advances from planning to effective implementation.
Source: Business in Cameroon