Cameroon’s small and medium-sized enterprises are showcasing their products and services at the 10th edition of Promote, the International Trade Fair for Business, SMEs, and Partnerships, which opened on June 12 at the Yaoundé Conference Center.
According to organizers, 236 local SMEs are taking part in the event, which runs through June 21 and remains one of the most important business gatherings in Central Africa.
Many of the participating companies received support from either the government or large private-sector firms. Afriland First Bank, one of Cameroon’s leading lenders and a longtime supporter of the event, sponsored the participation of 40 SMEs this year. The Ministry of Economy financed the attendance of another 100 local businesses.
Held under the theme, “Private Enterprises and the Business Environment: Navigating National and Global Economic Challenges,” Promote 2026 features a broad program that includes an exhibition, conferences, thematic workshops, business meetings, and networking activities.
Organized every two years by the Inter-Progress Foundation on behalf of the Cameroonian government, Promote has grown into the largest economic forum in Cameroon and the wider Central African region. The event now attracts about 1,000 exhibitors from both Cameroon and abroad.
Participants from the public and private sectors represent a wide range of industries, including agriculture and agribusiness, energy, manufacturing, construction, mining, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, healthcare, banking, finance, insurance, tourism, crafts, and communications.
20, June 2026
Promote 2026 opens in Yaoundé 0
Cameroon’s small and medium-sized enterprises are showcasing their products and services at the 10th edition of Promote, the International Trade Fair for Business, SMEs, and Partnerships, which opened on June 12 at the Yaoundé Conference Center.
According to organizers, 236 local SMEs are taking part in the event, which runs through June 21 and remains one of the most important business gatherings in Central Africa.
Many of the participating companies received support from either the government or large private-sector firms. Afriland First Bank, one of Cameroon’s leading lenders and a longtime supporter of the event, sponsored the participation of 40 SMEs this year. The Ministry of Economy financed the attendance of another 100 local businesses.
Held under the theme, “Private Enterprises and the Business Environment: Navigating National and Global Economic Challenges,” Promote 2026 features a broad program that includes an exhibition, conferences, thematic workshops, business meetings, and networking activities.
Organized every two years by the Inter-Progress Foundation on behalf of the Cameroonian government, Promote has grown into the largest economic forum in Cameroon and the wider Central African region. The event now attracts about 1,000 exhibitors from both Cameroon and abroad.
Participants from the public and private sectors represent a wide range of industries, including agriculture and agribusiness, energy, manufacturing, construction, mining, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, healthcare, banking, finance, insurance, tourism, crafts, and communications.
Source: Business in Cameroon