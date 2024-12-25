Privacy Overview
Public Works Minister’s pledge under pressure after MBARGA NGUELE attack 0
The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, recently announced in the National Assembly that CFA7 billion has been allocated for the rehabilitation of the Edéa-Kribi road. He highlighted that two companies are already working on this route, which has suffered significant deterioration. The funds for the project come from the Public Investment Budget (BIP) and the African Development Bank (ADB).
Nearly CFA4 billion of the total amount comes from the BIP and the Road Fund, while CFA3 billion from the ADB are part of the Ring Road project in the Northwest. Specifically, part of the funding from the Ndu-Nkambe-Misaje section of the Ring Road project will be used to rehabilitate the Edéa-Kribi road. The Minister assured that “the work is progressing, and progress is visible despite heavy rainfall.”
The road, which stretches for about 110 km, connects Edéa in the Littoral region to the port city of Kribi. Its poor condition has made it difficult for people and goods to travel. The companies handling the work are Mag Sarl and Somaf.
