Maurice Kamto’s exclusion from the October 2025 presidential race has intensified tensions within Cameroon’s political landscape. Elecam’s rejection of his candidacy has not only surprised the public but also galvanized opposition voices, with figures like Akere Muna, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, and Hermine Patricia Tomaïno Ndam Njoya calling for an independent review by the Constitutional Council.
The list of validated candidates, published on July 26, excluded Kamto on the grounds that his party, Manidem, submitted multiple nominations—a claim widely challenged. His supporters and even some rivals argue that the rejection lacks legal consistency and appears politically motivated.
Among those defending Kamto’s right to run, Front of Cameroonian Democrats (FDC) candidate Samuel Hiram Iyodi spoke out strongly: “I hope it will be retained (by the Constitutional Council). I think that Professor Maurice Kamto has been a major player in Cameroonian politics for many years now, and that for this election, which promises to be crucial for the future of our country, all players, all political parties representing a particular stratum, a particular sensitivity of our population, should be able to compete. I hope that he will have legal arguments to see his candidacy rehabilitated after the dispute at the Constitutional Council level.”
Maurice Kamto has officially appealed to the Constitutional Council to contest his exclusion from the presidential race.
Former Minister Issa Tchiroma Babary, running under the National Front for the Salvation of Cameroon (FNSC), emphasized the Council’s role as a neutral arbiter. He stressed the importance of “impartiality and integrity, in fully assuming its responsibilities.” He added, “It is its duty to guarantee respect for the Constitution, protection of the rights of every citizen, and transparency in the management of the electoral process and public affairs.” Tchiroma also underlined Kamto’s credentials: “In view of Professor Kamto’s internationally recognized competence in legal matters, [he] had surrounded himself upstream with all the necessary legal measures to ensure that his candidacy complied with the requisite requirements.” He urged authorities to restore Kamto’s rights “and that he enjoy, without restriction, the prerogatives conferred on him by law, in the same way as any political actor or citizen protected by the Constitution.”
Hermine Patricia Tomaïno Ndam Njoya, president of the Cameroon Democratic Union (UDC) and presidential candidate, also criticized the exclusion. She lamented the invalidation of Kamto and the president of the USDP, both of whom are part of a platform pushing for a unified opposition and a consensual electoral code. “We sincerely hope that the Constitutional Council will examine their appeals fairly, so that they can rejoin the common dynamic,” she declared.
From the Universe party, candidate Akere Muna voiced his “deep concern at the rejection of Professor Maurice Kamto’s candidacy.” He argued that the decision lacks legal merit. “This rejection, to which others can be added, is based on grounds that correspond neither to the established facts nor to the provisions of article 121 of the Electoral Code, and more particularly to those of article 5, paragraph 2,” he said. That article stipulates that: “The members of Elections Cameroon, in the exercise of their functions, must not, under any circumstances, seek or receive instructions or orders from a national or foreign public or private authority.” Muna remains hopeful that “the Constitutional Council will fully appreciate the stakes involved and will act with due diligence to guarantee impartial, transparent justice worthy of the trust of all citizens.”
Kah Walla, who leads a faction of the Cameroon People’s Party, issued a joint statement with UPC-Manidem. The declaration reads: “This disqualification confirms what we have been denouncing for years: a locked, biased and deeply discredited electoral process.”
Despite mounting criticism from opposition leaders and civil society, Elections Cameroon (Elecam) has yet to issue a response. The silence is further deepening suspicions of arbitrary and politically motivated decision-making in Kamto’s exclusion from the race.
1, August 2025
Race for Etoudi: Akere, Tchiroma, Kah Walla protest Maurice Kamto’s disqualification 0
Source: Sbbc