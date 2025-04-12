This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
12, April 2025
Race for Etoudi: CDU condemns fake CPDM polls 0
The Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU), led by Tomaïno Ndam Njoya, on April 10, 2025, denounced a social media poll it deemed fraudulent and malicious, citing its unfavorable ranking in the survey of Cameroonian voting intentions.
In a statement released the same day, the UDC condemned what it called “grotesque pre-electoral fraudulent maneuvers,” accusing political actors of manipulating public opinion ahead of the October 2025 presidential election. “These maneuvers aim, as usual, either to distract public vigilance or to prepare it to swallow potential manipulations and distortions cultivated by some during electoral periods,” the UDC stated.
The controversy began on Wednesday, April 3, 2025, with the circulation of a poll allegedly conducted by Politic Data, a French electoral data platform. The survey, shared by journalist Bruno Bidjang, placed the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) first with 65% of voting intentions, followed by the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN) with 17%, and other parties, including the CDU. However, Politic Data swiftly denied conducting the survey, stating, “We do not conduct polls. We therefore did not conduct this one. Please send us the contact details of the journalist who misused our visual identity.“
Following this denial, the CDU called upon the National Communication Council (CNC) and the National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (Antic) to intervene. “We urge these public institutions to assume their responsibilities in the face of such abuses,” the CDU stressed, demanding swift action to identify and apprehend those responsible for the fake poll.
“By bringing this deception to the attention of both national and international public opinion, and by pointing out that the author has been caught red-handed and unmasked, [the CDU] reminds us that, in building the Cameroon of tomorrow—which is a duty for all—we must urgently bring a good measure of morality and ethics into politics,” the UDC stated. “We call on Cameroonians to turn away from underhanded and dirty-handed politics.“
Tensions escalated when, days after the initial fake poll, another alleged survey circulated, this time shared by SDF militant Alex Nguepi. This poll placed Joshua Osih first with 39.7%, followed by Paul Biya at 39%. The CDU also dismissed this poll as an attempt to manipulate public opinion.
These incidents occur amidst the Catholic Church’s recent release of a code of conduct for political actors during the presidential campaign.
Source: Business in Cameroon