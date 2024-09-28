Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
28, September 2024
Race for the White House: Harris visits border to neutralize weak spot against Trump 0
Kamala Harris was due to deliver a tough-on-illegal-migration message after visiting the US-Mexico border Friday, directly tackling the politically explosive issue in a bid to blunt one of Donald Trump’s main attack lines in their fight for the White House.
The US vice president’s trip to Arizona — her first to the border since replacing President Joe Biden as Democratic nominee in July — comes as polls show illegal migration remains one of her biggest vulnerabilities against the Republican.
Harris will call for tougher security in the speech in the border town of Douglas and accuse Trump of killing attempts to pass a bipartisan migration bill in hopes of boosting his own election chances, her campaign said.
“The American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games,” she plans to say, according to her campaign.
A campaign official told reporters that Harris will announce that as president she would strengthen border restrictions recently put in place that successfully stemmed the flow of undocumented crossings.
Harris made an unannounced visit to the border wall in Douglas, where she met with Border Patrol officials and was photographed alongside the distinctive metal slats at the international frontier.
Arizona is also one of the half-dozen battleground states that are expected to decide the agonizingly close November 5 election, and it is where polls show Harris may have to do the most work.
Former president Trump has turbocharged the border issue in recent weeks as he seeks an edge against Harris, America’s first female, Black and South Asian vice president.
The 78-year-old has called for mass deportations, amplified bogus claims about migrants eating pet cats and dogs, and stepped up his racially charged rhetoric about an “invasion” of illegal immigrants who he claims consist of murderers, rapists and mentally ill people.
Source: AFP