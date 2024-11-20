Privacy Overview
20, November 2024
Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr traces ancestry to Cameroon through DNA test 0
A Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test has revealed that Vinicius Jr., the Brazil and Real Madrid star winger, has ancestral roots in Cameroon.
The test conducted by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in partnership with AfricanAncestry.com on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Fonte Nova revealed that the player’s ancestry is rooted in the Tikar tribe of Cameroon.
A certificate recognising Vinicius Jr’s Cameroonian heritage was issued, along with a video highlighting the legacy of his Tikar forebears, a prominent tribe in Cameroon.
The initiative is part of the CBF’s ‘Roots of Gold’ campaign, which honours the history and pride of the Afro-Brazilian community, with a special focus on football.
Speaking about his roots, Vinicius said, “Discovering that my roots are in Cameroon is a very special moment for me and my family.
“It reminds me that, despite the challenges, our origins and our history count for a lot.”
In response to the discovery, Vinícius’ father shared his excitement, saying, ‘It’s important for us to know where we come from. Many Brazilians are unaware of their ancestry or heritage. I’m happy that we have roots in Cameroon too.’
The founder and president of AfricanAncestry.com, Gina Paige, underscored the importance of helping people of African descent reconnect with their heritage.
“Vini Jr. carries within him the desire to honour his heritage. However, like many individuals of African descent, his ancestral story has been erased by racism and the legacy of slavery. Through a DNA test, we discovered that Vini Jr.’s ancestors belong to the Tikar tribe in Cameroon.
“We believe that Vini’s reconnection with his African roots is a powerful ‘act of resistance,’ in line with his advocacy for social justice both on and off the football pitch,” Page said.
In honor of his ancestry, Vinicius Jr. wore a special jersey featuring the flags of Brazil and Cameroon for the match against Uruguay, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with the winger playing the entire 90 minutes.
Source: Vanguardngr