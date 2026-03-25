The Saudi Fund for Development’s CEO Sultan Al-Marshad has signed a development agreement in Cameroon with the country’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development Alamine Ousmane Mey.
The agreement will finance the restoration of the Sorawel–Dourbey Road Project with a concessional loan of $75 million. It was signed in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to Cameroon Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, the Saudi fund said in a post on X on Tuesday.
The post added: “The project aims to reduce isolation and strengthen domestic and cross-border connectivity by upgrading road infrastructure and facilitating trade between Cameroon, Chad, and Nigeria.”
It includes the construction of a dual carriageway extending over 77 km to enhance road safety and transport efficiency.
25, March 2026
Saudi Arabia signs $75m development deal with Cameroon 0
The Saudi Fund for Development’s CEO Sultan Al-Marshad has signed a development agreement in Cameroon with the country’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development Alamine Ousmane Mey.
The agreement will finance the restoration of the Sorawel–Dourbey Road Project with a concessional loan of $75 million. It was signed in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to Cameroon Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, the Saudi fund said in a post on X on Tuesday.
The post added: “The project aims to reduce isolation and strengthen domestic and cross-border connectivity by upgrading road infrastructure and facilitating trade between Cameroon, Chad, and Nigeria.”
It includes the construction of a dual carriageway extending over 77 km to enhance road safety and transport efficiency.
Source: Arab News