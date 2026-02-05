The National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) has reshuffled its senior management following a Board of Directors meeting held on Dec. 3, 2025. Decisions No. 104 and No. 108, signed on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12, 2025, by the Executive General Manager (ADG), formalize the appointment of six new officials, including five women, according to SNH’s in-house magazine (July–December issue).
First woman appointed Second Advisor to General Management
Nathalie Moudiki (née Ada Engamba) is a central figure in the reshuffle. She has been appointed Second Advisor to the General Management, becoming the first woman to hold the post.
A graduate in business engineering, she has more than 27 years of experience at SNH, which she joined in August 1998. A lawyer by training, she spent most of her career in the Legal Division before being appointed head of the department in June 2019. She will continue in her current responsibilities alongside her new role on the management board.
In another notable appointment, Daniel Olle has been designated Advisor to the General Management while remaining Director of Human Resources.
He holds a master’s degree in business law and joined SNH in 2010 as a lawyer before moving into human resources management. His career path, from head of the personnel department to deputy director and then HR director, reflects a steady internal progression in a strategic position for governance and skills management.
Maintenance, finance and information systems strengthened
The Board of Directors also made several appointments across key operational departments.
Delphine Mai-Awe Domwa, an industrial maintenance and production engineer, has been named Director of Maintenance and Safety. She joined SNH in 2008 and has held a number of technical and managerial roles, notably in the Gas Division and the General Affairs Division. She will also retain her position as second mission officer, which she has held since 2022.
In the Finance Division, Corine Ayayi has been promoted to Finance Director after a 20-year career at SNH. A specialist in savings and financial investments, she has led key departments in treasury, financing and portfolio management.
She will be assisted by Souadatou Labarang, appointed Deputy Finance Director while continuing as head of the treasury and financing department. She holds two Master’s degrees in finance and markets.
In information systems, Ngounou Leugoue (née Moutchi Ngbango Rikia) has been appointed head of the IT Division. A graduate in information systems engineering and decision support, she has led several projects at SNH, particularly within the Maintenance and Safety Division, where she previously held sub-director-level responsibilities.
Internal Procurement Commission mandate renewed
Finally, under decision No. 105 of Dec. 10, 2025, Martial Yannick Djiani Tchuimbou has had his mandate renewed as Secretary of the Internal Procurement Commission (CIPM-SNH) for the period from June 14, 2025, to June 14, 2027.
An electrical engineer with a diploma in Petroleum Data Management, he began his career at the SNH Petroleum Information Center (CIP) as an assistant research officer in the Data Management and Archiving Section. He later became acting head of the Seismic Data Archiving and Management Service in November 2016.
Seven years later, he was appointed deputy director of the CIP in June 2023, while also serving as CIPM-SNH secretary and head of the archiving and data management department. On June 5, 2025, he was promoted to head of the Procurement Unit.
Strengthening female representation
Overall, the reshuffle combines internal promotion, continuity and a reinforced female presence within SNH’s decision-making bodies.
The magazine notes that the appointments echo President Paul Biya’s inaugural address on Nov. 6, 2025, in which he said: “The situation of young people and women will be at the heart of my action throughout this seven-year term. One of the main objectives I have set for myself is to promote better empowerment and better protection of young people and women.”
Minister Adolphe Moudiki, SNH’s Executive General Manager, appointed the six new officials following the board’s resolution, according to the document.
5, February 2026
Source: Sbbc