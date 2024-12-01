Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
1, December 2024
SOBA America icon Edwin-Daniel Ndoko dies sparking flood of tributes 0
A senior member of the SOBA America family Edwin -Daniel Ndoko is dead. The refined academic from Saint Joseph’s College Sasse was a strong personality of the 1979 Class.
In a statement, SOBA America said Edwin-Daniel Ndoko passed away on November 30th, 2024, in Dallas, TX.
He was a very influential figure who worked tirelessly for the growth and development of SOBA all over the world and pushed SOBA UK under President Akoh Arrey to establish a good relationship with the Cameroon Concord News Group.
Cameroon Concord Editor-in-Chief, Mr Soter Agbaw-Ebai, confirmed the death of the renowned SOBA in a telephone conversation with our London Bureau Chief.
Agbaw-Ebai said, “According to SOBA America, Mola Ndoko died in Dallas after a brief illness.
Tributes have been pouring out online after it was announced that Ndoko has died.
Here is the official release from SOBA America
Fellow SOBANS,
With profound sadness, I announce the passing of our beloved brother, SOBAN Edwin-Daniel Ndoko of the 1979 Class, on November 30th, 2024, in Dallas, TX.
SOBAN Ndoko, fondly known as Senator and Papa DE Papa, was a devoted member of SOBA Dallas and a President’s Club member. His infectious enthusiasm, warm smile, and remarkable photography skills made him a cherished presence at our conventions.
We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from our SOBA America family during his illness. Your kindness, messages, and prayers brought comfort to SOBAN Ndoko and his loved ones during that challenging time. Thank you for being a source of strength and hope.
SOBAN Ndoko leaves behind his sweetheart, Princess Rabialu Limunga; children, Dylan and Lauren; mother; siblings; extended family; classmates; and friends. May we rally around them with love, prayers, and support during this difficult time.
As a SOBAN in good standing, SOBAN Ndoko will receive an official SOBA America Farewell Protocol at his funeral. We will communicate details shortly.
Let us join together to pray for the repose of his soul and for his family. May his legacy of love, kindness, and camaraderie continue to inspire us.
May his gentle soul rest in peace with the Lord.
SOBANLY,
Your Servant-in-Chief,
POSA
By Chi Prudence Asong in London