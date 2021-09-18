Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
18, September 2021
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 10 Cameroon gov’t army soldiers killed in Ndop 0
At least 10 Cameroon government soldiers were killed Thursday in the northwest region in a new attack by Ambazonia Restoration Forces, authorities reported.
Southern Cameroons Self Defense fighters attacked an army convoy on the road between Bamessing and Sabga in the Ndop district of the North West region, the Francophone Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique said in a conversation with state radio and television CRTV.
“The attack took place on Thursday evening,” the Francophone governor said.
The Governor revealed that “The elements of the army led by two armoured vehicles were targeted by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and rocket launchers.”
According to Cameroon government military sources, the forces attacked were elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR, an elite unit of the Cameroonian army).
According to the official report, ten soldiers were killed by Ambazonia Restoration Forces and two army armoured vehicles were destroyed. The Amba fighters took with them the weapons and ammunition of the soldiers killed.
Thursday’s attack comes four days after an ambush that killed five soldiers in Kumbo.
By Fon Lawrence