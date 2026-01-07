At least 11 separatist fighters have been killed in a military ambush in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, security sources said Tuesday.
The fighting occurred on Tuesday at about 3:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) when troops ambushed a motorcycle convoy of separatist fighters in Ntabah locality of the region, a security source in the region said.
A soldier was injured in the operation and is receiving treatment, the source said.
Cameroon’s English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest have been gripped by an armed conflict since 2017, as separatist groups seek to establish an independent state in the two regions.
7, January 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 11 Amba fighters killed in military ambush 0
Source: Xinhuanet