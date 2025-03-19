Privacy Overview
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 2 soldiers killed in suspected separatist attack 0
At least two Cameroonian soldiers were killed early Wednesday in a suspected separatist attack in the country’s West Region, according to security sources.
The attack took place in Magda in the West Region, which borders the English-speaking region of Northwest, where an armed separatist conflict is ongoing, local officials said.
An army official in the region, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two soldiers were killed when separatist fighters ambushed them and opened fire.
“I can guarantee you that our brave soldiers will pursue and capture them. That act is intolerable,” the official said over the phone.
Fighting between government forces and separatist fighters has persisted in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017, when separatists attempted to establish an independent nation in these regions.
Source: Xinhuanet