1, March 2025
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 9 Amba fighters surrender in Bali 0
Nine Ambazonia fighters, including a commander, have surrendered to troops loyal to the regime in Yaoundé in the Northwest region, local officials said on Saturday.
The fighters turned themselves in to government officials in the town of Bali. On Friday, they were presented to the public at a ceremony attended by local authorities, soldiers and residents.
“We have come to apologize for any wrongs we have committed. We ask for your forgiveness,” one of the former fighters said while addressing the crowd.
Bali is one of the hotspots of the separatist insurgency.
Authorities said the surrender is a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace in the war-torn region and urged other fighters to lay down their arms.
Since 2017, government forces have been clashing with armed separatists seeking to establish an independent state in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions, Northwest and Southwest.
Source: Xinhuanet