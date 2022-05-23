Privacy Overview
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Cameroon gov’t army says repels ambush, kills 4 armed Amba fighters 0
At least four armed separatists were killed in Cameroon’s war-torn region of Southwest on Sunday when government troops fought off a rebel ambush, the army said.
Several separatist gunmen were also injured when government troops repelled the ambush targeting a military convoy in Otou, a locality near the border with Nigeria, the army said.
Two soldiers were wounded in the fighting, it said.
Last week, armed separatists announced on social media that they had decided to block the main road that links Nigeria and Cameroon in the region and threatened to attack soldiers and civilians that try to get through.
Since 2017, government forces have been fighting armed separatists in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.
Source: Xinhuanet